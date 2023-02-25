From the Feb. 25, 1960 News Record:
Mrs. Fred J. Mason suffered severe burns Monday morning when the sleeve of a nylon robe she was wearing caught fire as she was making herself some coffee. It has been reported that about one-third of her body was affected. Mrs. Mason was said to have been recovering from the flu. Mrs. Mason was taken at once to the Campbell County Memorial Hospital where she is reported to be in a serious condition.
