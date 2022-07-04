From the July 17, 1924 Campbell County Record:
S.L. Bundy makes his announcement this week for the nomination of County Treasurer on the Republican ticket. Mr. Bundy has been a resident of Campbell County for eight years, and until last fall had been active on his farm southwest of Gillette. Before coming to Wyoming he was engaged in the mercantile business in Illinois for nine years, prior to which he was on the farm. This is his first aspiration for public office, other than school director, which he has had years of experience, having served in that capacity before coming to Wyoming for 16 years and seven years on a high school board. Mr. Bundy is well qualified for the position he seeks, and if nominated and elected we believe will make an A-1 official.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.