The victims of a weekend crash on I-90 that totaled a van carrying all their possessions have found a temporary home with a Gillette family. Gillette optometrist Al Paulsen and his wife, Pat, opened their home to Marbel Murray, 17 of Minnesota and her six-month-old son, Jessie, after the crash hospitalized her husband, Dean, 23. The Murrays were traveling to Dean’s new job in Washington early Saturday morning when the axle of their 1962 van broke three miles west of Gillette. Dean was thrown through the windshield first, then Marbel and Jessie also were propelled out of the vehicle by the force of the crash. Dean remains hospitalized suffering a punctured lung and numerous deep cuts. Because the family had no insurance to pay for the van and needed temporary housing, the hospital staff began looking for a place for the mother and baby to stay during the husband’s recovery. The Department of Public Assistance and Social Services called the Paulsens, who often take in foster children, to assist the family.
