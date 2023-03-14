From the March 4, 1938 News Record:
Judge James H. Burgess and Court Reporter C.L. Carter were here yesterday for a term of district court. Nellie and Dorothy Strauser, daughters of Mrs. Anna Strauser, were committed to the girls’ home at Sheridan, following hearings. Mrs. Burgess and Mrs. Carter accompanied their husbands here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.