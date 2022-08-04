From the Aug. 4, 1955 News Record:
Showing the best gun of the day among the Gillette members at the annual registered Trophy Trap shoot last weekend was W.H. Schlattman, who won the 100-bird handicap event. Schlattman shattered 97 birds out of 100 from the 19-yard line to take first place in the event. Frank Butler was runner-up, but not before he and Danny Butler had a shoot-off for the position. Both had scored 96x100. Frank downed 25x25 in the shoot-off.
