From the May 29, 1958 News Record:
A fire destroyed the Frederick Motor Company’s building on East 2nd Street Tuesday morning and Uber Frederick, owner, was burned about the face and hands. The fire spread quickly from a reported explosion of a gas tank which Frederick was said to have been working on. The alarm sounded at 10 a.m. and the flames were out of control when the fire department arrived a short time later. Firemen fought the blaze for an hour before it was believed to be under control. Fire under the tin roof continued to burn denying entrance to the building for another hour. Frederick was taken to the hospital where it was reported that he suffered first and second degree burns about the face, neck, hands and arms. His condition, believed to be quite serious at first, was reported improving satisfactorily.
