Attorney W.V. Dolezal has purchased the Sexton property from Mrs. Margaret Sexton. The deal was consummated the first of the week. Mrs. Sexton and son, Paul, will leave shortly for California. Mr. Dolezal is the junior member of the law firm of Wakeman & Dolezal, and has had offices here for the past three years. Before entering the law practice he was court reporter for the Judge of the Seventh Judicial District, which also comprised Campbell County. Mr. and Mrs. Dolezal have many friends who congratulate them upon their move to become property owners in Gillette. Mrs. Sexton's many friends regret seeing her leave.
