From the Oct. 22, 1996 News Record:
Two Gillette teens were killed Sunday when their stolen vehicle hurled through a house in Custer, S.D. Dale Fronk, 16, and Jeremy Hathaway, 15, have been identified as the two boys killed after a high-speed chase Sunday evening. An elderly woman, 72-year-old Dorothy Treloar, was killed instantly as she sat in the house, talking on the telephone. The boys were in a 1993 GMC Jimmy stolen from Gillette’s Premier dealership and had been spotted by a Custer County deputy after the Jimmy was reportedly involved in a hit-and-run accident in northwest Nebraska. He chased the Jimmy 15 miles from Pringle to Custer, but abandoned the chase before the cars entered Custer’s city limits because the vehicles were speeding at 110 miles per hour at times. But the Jimmy lost control soon after it entered Custer and hit a house near Highway 385, the main road into town. The vehicle actually passed through the house. Miraculously, the woman’s son had left the room moments before and was not hurt. The accident happened at about 8:30 p.m.
