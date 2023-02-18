From the Feb. 11, 2000 News Record:
A Gillette man died of natural causes Thursday while driving a tractor trailer south of Gillette. Richard Jacobsen, 55, was westbound on Svalina Road in a 1985 International truck when he drifted off to the left side of the gravel road and hit a large pipe that was part of a fence, said Campbell County Sheriff’s Lt. Rod Warne. The truck continued into a field and hit a utility pole. The pole snapped and landed on the right side of the truck. Wires from the utility pole, owned by Wyodak, weren’t broken. Campbell County Coroner Tom Eekhoff said he died of natural causes, not as a result of the accident, Warne said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.