Flames that consumed the ranch home of Floyd Clausen east of Rocky Point early Saturday morning claimed the life of Joe Cassidy, 70, who was an employee of the Clausen brothers. The origin of the fire, which started at about 4:30 in the morning, is unknown. The body of Cassidy was found behind the stove after the blaze had destroyed the house, so it is presumed that the unfortunate man had gotten out of bed and started the fire, probably catching his clothing ablaze in some manner. The flames apparently then spread to the building. Floyd and John Clausen were asleep in an adjoining room, but heard nothing until they were nearly overcome by smoke and heat. They got out of the house through a door, but saved nothing of the furnishings.
