From the Nov. 7, 1977 News Record:
A colt, a lamb and a pig have already been donated for the benefit dance and auction to be held Nov. 12 at the Recluse Hall for Gary and Bob Tarver who suffered extensive back injuries in an airplane accident on their ranch last September. A community committee headed by co-chairman Betty Hough and Bette Brug is making arrangements for the events which will see the dance starting at 9 p.m. and the auction at 11 p.m.
