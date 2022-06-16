Confirming a report in the The News Record last week, Buttrey Food Stores have announced definite plans for a combination food, drug and general merchandise store between Camel Drive and Interstate 90. Lyle T. Gorman, vice president of real estate, said Wednesday that the city is now prepared to issue a building permit in the next day or two for the 44,500-square foot structure. Issuance of the permit has been held up pending resolution of problems concerning subdividing the site and dedication of Camel Drive. Those issues have been settled satisfactorily, Gorman claimed, and construction should begin immediately. Groundwork is already being done at the site which will include parking for approximately 300 cars.
