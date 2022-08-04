From the Aug. 4, 1977 News Record:
Campbell County's plans for an $8.5 million hospital have hit a snag — again. After more than a year's preparation construction bids were awarded last month and plans were to begin the building as soon as possible. But the bid now is being protested and a hearing is set next week in Gillette. Apparent low bidder for the construction was Casson Const. Co. Inc. of Littleton, Colo., with a total of $7,731,500. Protesting the award to Casson is the second-low bidder, Westcon Corp. of Cheyenne, a subsidiary of Centric Corp. of Denver. Westcon claims its bid, just $179,000 higher than Casson's, fell below the 5 percent preference which is allowed to an in-state bidder on public projects. The bid was about 2.3 percent higher than Casson's. Hospital board chairman Bob Ostlund explains that the bid specifications stated there would be one-half of one percent preference given for in-state bidders.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.