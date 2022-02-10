Mrs. William Baumfalk of Gillette was hospitalized Monday when the car she was driving was struck at the intersection of Miller Avenue and Fifth Street by a car driven by James E. Smith of Gillette, according to Charley Tyrrell, chief of police. Mrs. Baumfalk was said to have suffered two broken ribs and a head injury. Chief Tyrrell reported that Smith's car, a 1955 Chevrolet with a North Dakota license, skidded 51 feet before contacting the Baumfalk vehicle. Smith was uninjured while the front of his car had an estimated $300 damage. The right side of the Baumfalk car was struck and had about $300 in damages.
