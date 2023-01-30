From the Jan. 30, 2000 News Record:
A child's assignment: Draw a picture of your family when everyone lived together and then draw a picture about your mommy and daddy not living together anymore. The difference in the way a child draws the pictures of the family depicts the way he feels about his parent's divorce. The activity is part of the Sandcastles program and is mandated by District Court in Gillette before a couple can have their divorce finalized. Parents are notified of the class when they file for divorce and must take their children to the class before their divorce will be final. The class costs $35 per child or $100 per family and is offered in Gillette every three months. About 20 children attended the Sandcastles program Jan. 15 and 16, where counselors took them through activities to help them understand their parents' divorce. And, more importantly, they come to realize the divorce had nothing to do with their behavior.
