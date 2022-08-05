From the Aug. 4, 1996 News Record:
Wyoming ranks second in average farm size, according to the state's statistics service. However, Wyoming has fewer farms and ranches this year. The number of farms and ranches in Wyoming on June 1 were estimated at 9,100, according to Emily Brumett with the Wyoming Agricultural Statistics Service. That's down from the 9,200 operations last year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.