From the Nov. 1, 1977 News Record:
Two dogs were shot and one poisoned on Garner Lake Road recently and an investigating sheriff’s deputy says the dogs were “running free” at the time. Deputy Greg Bennick said the poisoning case causes much concern because of danger to small children in that populated area. And the poison used was identified by the Gillette Veterinary Clinic as thallium — a poison outlawed since 1964. Bennick thought the poison was probably bought years ago before it was banned. He noted it is a federal offense to use thallium. The poisoned dog was a Norwegian Elkhound belonging to Warren Willoughby of Garner Lake Road. One of the two dogs shot also belonged to Willoughby. The other dog was a German Shepherd belonging to Gary Harris of Garner Lake Road. The dogs were allegedly chasing horses when shot. “The landowner has the right to protect his property,” Bennick said. He said the owners of the horses apparently fired at the dogs, but weren’t aware any dogs were hit.
