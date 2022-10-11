From the Oct. 30, 1958 News Record:
Four Campbell County youths will report for induction into the service and three for physical examinations next week, according to the Campbell County Selective Service board. Kenneth Duane Samson, son of Mr. and Mrs. Kenneth L. Samson of Gillette, has volunteered for induction will go with three other inductees on Monday, Nov. 3. They are Lonnie Lyle York, son of T.H. York; William Hugh Baker, son of Mrs. Edgar H. Baker, and Arthur Wayne Dewing, son of Mr. and Mrs. Earl Dewing, all of Gillette. Those who will report for their pre-induction physical examination on Nov. 5 are Ward Lewis Hoblit, son of Mrs. and Mrs. Ward B. Hoblit; Duane Frederick Smelser, son of Mr. and Mrs. Nathon Smelser, both of Gillette and Glen Arthur Stottler of Glenwood, Minnesota. Hoblit will go from Laramie where he is attending the university.
