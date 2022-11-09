From the Nov. 6, 1958 News Record:
The 40th annual observance of Armistice (Veterans) day, Nov. 11, will commence with a parade featuring Uncle Sam, floats and organizations in a special effort to make this a memorable event, it was announced by Rex Solomon, chairman of the day. Planning to be in the procession are the American Legion drill team, Boy Scouts, Gold Star Mothers and the Campbell County high school band as well as other groups. The parade is to form at 10 o'clock at the depot square under the direction of V.L. "Pat" Patterson and proceed to the Campbell County War Memorial on Gillette Avenue where a special tribute will be held by the Veterans of Foreign Wars post of Gillette at 11 a.m.
