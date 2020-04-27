Suit was filed in district court here yesterday morning, making the city of Gillette defendant in a $10,000 damage action. Lawrence Shippey, Frank Shippey and Augusta Shippey, the latter's wife, are plaintiffs. The suit grows out of the city's disposal of sewage and seeks to enjoin Gillette from dumping or conveying waste over or on the Shippey property, which is located about 1 mile east of town. The information, in part, alleges: "That the sewer is wrongfully and unlawfully turned loose into a dry draw ... flowing thru three-quarters of a mile of the Shippey property ... The stench greatly endangers health, is offensive, interferes with enjoyment of home life, causes death to livestock and depreciates land value." The plaintiffs, who are being represented by the law firm of Lonabaugh and Lonabaugh of Sheridan, are asking $10,000 damages and that the defendant be perpetually enjoined from conveying sewage over their land.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.