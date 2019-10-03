The first of the 28 units of Gillette’s new $6,000 mercury-vapor lamp street lighting system have been erected and now only foul weather or a flood can hinder the city workmen from finishing the job shortly. All the needed materials for erection of the 400 mercury-vapor watt units is on hand and the system will be in operation just as soon as the job of erecting them is finished. The lights are mounted on a tall, silver painted pole and add much to the appearance of main street.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.