From the Dec. 2, 1977 News Record:
Splitting of a lot in the Means Subdivision was allowed by the Planning Commission recently when the majority of homeowners in the subdivision agreed to the change. Paul Kirkbride asked the commissioners earlier to allow the re-subdivision of his lot, but was denied the request in light of the commission's standing policy of denying such lot splits in established residential subdivisions. But when Kirkbride later presented a petition from nearly all the owners in the subdivision who had no objection, the commission agreed to the re-subdivision.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.