From the Oct. 20, 1977 News Record:
Aggravated assault charges have been dismissed against a Gillette man accused of shooting his wife in the back during an argument. Campbell County Atty. Willis Geer said that the charge against 34-year-old Don Pritchard was dismissed when his wife Joanne, 30, refused to testify. Geer said the wife signed an affidavit saying she would not appear in court to testify against her husband. Pritchard had been bound over to District Court on the charge last week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.