From the April 11, 2000 News Record: A Gillette man serving life in prison for killing his 3-year-old stepdaughter cannot withdraw his guilty plea, the state Supreme Court ruled Monday. Todd Luther Nixon contended he pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in 1997 because a judge mentioned that probation was a possibility. In exchange for the guilty plea, the state agreed not to seek the death penalty. The Supreme Court ruled Monday that Nixon’s motivation for pleading guilty was not the possibility of probation but to avoid the death penalty. Nixon changed his mind on his plea five times before he pleaded guilty at hearing in August 1997. Nixon was represented by the state Public Defender’s Office.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.