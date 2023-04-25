From the April 1, 1971 News Record: Mrs. Beulah Underwood was honored at a surprise birthday party, last week, on the occasion of her 74th birthday. It was a lovely party attended by a number of her friends, who gathered to pay tribute to a most outstanding woman. Mrs. Underwood, by her generous thoughtful acts, has brightened the lives of scores of people. It is certain that never a day passes that someone, somewhere receives a card from her, for some occasion. Birthdays, anniversaries, holidays, congratulations, sympathy or cards just to express her admiration for someone she feels deserves some added attention. These are not merely a signed card, but always contain personal messages. Many patients in hospitals, far from home, are cheered by cards from her. Most often gifts of money or a handkerchief or a few sticks of gum are enclosed with the cards. This is just one phase of her good works. Rain or shine she and her shopping bag are a familiar sight, on the streets of Gillette, as she makes her visits, on foot, spreading cheer with gifts of food, a clipping from a newspaper or some thoughtful act of kindness. She rejoiced with the many well-wishes from her uncounted friends at the party.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.