Dwight Nieswender, 22, appeared before Justice of the Peace H.J. Cook yesterday, charged with forgery. He waived preliminary hearing and was bound over to district court. Bond was set at $500. He is scheduled to appear before District Judge James H. Burgess on April 2nd. Nieswender is alleged to have signed John Marquinn’s name to several checks and to have cashed one of them at the V and R store. In each instance he is said to have made the check out to a fictitious person, signed John Marquinn’s name and then endorsed them with the alleged fictitious person’s signature. The defendant is being held in the county jail.
