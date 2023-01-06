From the Jan. 7, 2000 News Record:
County officials have hired an architect to design a possible expansion of the 29-year-old Courthouse at 500 S. Gillette Ave. Schutz Foss Architects of Billings, Mont. — the same architect designing an expansion at City Hall — will give the county cost estimates for several design plans, said County Engineer Mike McDill. The plans include adding the possible addition of a third floor to the building or making an addition to the south, west or north sides, McDill said.
