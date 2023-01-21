From the Jan. 26, 1938 News Record:
Word has been received here of the alleged murder of Mrs. Walter G. Thompson at Fulton, Mo., on Wednesday night of last week. Mrs. Thompson formerly was a resident of Campbell County, the family having made their home for ten years in the Pine Tree community. She was shot behind the ear. The home was in quarantine for scarlet fever at the time. Mr. Thompson reported to authorities that he was awakened by having a pillow placed over his face and he was beaten on the head. He went to the neighbors for help, clad only in his night clothes. Mrs. Thompson is survived by a daughter, Avalon, besides her husband. No clue to the motive or the identity of the murderer is known.
