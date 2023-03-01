From the March 1, 2000 News Record:
As the only girl in her event, Deb Crawford had one goal for the state DECA meet last weekend in Casper. "It was very important that no boy beat me, and no boy did," she said. Crawford, a 16-year-old junior at Campbell County High School, won first place at the vehicles and petroleum marketing event at state. As a team, CCHS brought home 26 of 38 trophies. Although DECA doesn't really rank whole teams, CCHS had more trophies than anyone else — 12 first place, 12 second place and two third place.
(0) comments
