From the July 23, 1979 News Record:
Although Roy Happs doesn’t work in Foothills Trailer Park any longer, the smaller children there still call him the “Candy Man.” Happs lives in the park at 121 Fox Lane and still gives Tootsie Rolls and lollipops to the children who congregate around his red pickup, but because he now works at Pioneer Manor Nursing Home, he just doesn’t see the youngsters as much as he’d like. “I moved to Gillette about four years ago,” Happs says, “and I got a job doing maintenance work for the park. That’s when I started giving out candy.” Happs indicated that the distribution of sweets started with a lost boy. “The only way I could get him in the truck was to give him a piece of candy.” Happs says. “After that, every time I saw him he would want another piece of candy. Then the children he was playing with would want one. Now,” Happs says, “it’s kind of out of hand, but, I don’t mind.” Happs indicates that he’ll keep on giving the candy as long as there are little hands to take it away.
