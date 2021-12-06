The awaited decision on the Shippey versus City of Gillette case, which was taken under advisement by Judge Burgess here following the trial on Oct. 18, was made today. A judgment in favor of Frank and Augusta Shippey was given in the amount of $200. The original suit was for $10,000. In awarding the judgment, Judge Burgess reminded the defendants that he had ordered the sewage nuisance abated. He quoted sections of former cases of the same nature, declaring, "I cannot allow any damages for the permanent injury to the land for the reason that 'damages as for a permanent injury cannot be allowed where the injury is temporary or the nuisance removable.’”
