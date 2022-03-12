A final tabulation of receipts of the 15th annual northeastern Wyoming basketball tournament, held recently, showed gross receipts in the amount of $1501.24, according to a report made by J.M. Chappell, secretary-treasurer of the Lions tournament committee. This figure represents one of the best tournaments ever held in Gillette. Records over the past eight years show that the 1940 figure is the highest.
