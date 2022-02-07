The birthday balls for the fund to combat infantile paralysis were a decided success according to E.A. Littleton, chairman. Mr. Littleton said yesterday that the splendid cooperation of the committees and people of the county made the affairs of the week outstanding. The gross receipts of the three dances given at Gillette, Recluse and Soda Well and the card party at the CCC Camp was $218.46. It is thought approximately $140 of this amount will be net proceeds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.