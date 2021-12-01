The Thanksgiving Ball and Masquerade given by the local post of the Veterans of Foreign Wars last Thursday evening was a huge success from every standpoint. In spite of the unfavorable evening one of the largest crowds ever in attendance at a dance in Gillette was present. The largest part of those present were masked, and many pretty and unique costumes were seen. Miss Powell, was awarded the prize for the best lady's costume and the "Prize Tramp" from Upton was given the prize for the best men's makeup. The hall was beautifully decorated for the occasion and many expressed that they never saw a hall decorated any better.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.