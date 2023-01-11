From the Jan. 10, 2000 News Record:
Campbell County firefighters met and exceeded their goal of raising $5,000 to benefit local cancer patient Matt Lynch at their annual tree burn Sunday night. The final figure won't be available until later today, but Capt. Jeff Wagoner said they did raise more than $5,000. "It wasn't surprising. The residents of Campbell County have a heart that is just incredible," said Wagoner, chairman of the tree burn committee.
