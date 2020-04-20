George McMillan, who gives his home as Buffalo, was hailed into police court yesterday morning and fined $50. He was charged with being drunk and disorderly and resisting an officer. Late Tuesday night McMillan ran afoul of the law and the entire Gillette police force was called upon to make the arrest and place him in the city bastille. Police Judge H.J. Cook greeted McMillan yesterday morning with a $50 fine. Thirty dollars of the fine was paid but late yesterday afternoon McMillan was still in the city jail, having failed to raise the balance of the fine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.