Dr. David M. Engelhardt has been appointed to the position of associate medical officer at Fort Francis E. Warren at Cheyenne. He will report for duty on Monday. He had received unofficial notification of his appointment some time ago. Dr. Engelhardt has been the physician at the CCC Camp here for the past four months having come to Gillette from New York City. Mrs. Engelhardt and their daughter, Ellen Faith will accompany him to Cheyenne.
