From the Oct. 1, 1997 News Record:
A Gillette man spent the night in the hospital suffering from smoke inhalation after staying in his apartment throughout the fire that destroyed an apartment building late Tuesday night, police and fire investigators said. Fred Lester, 22, was in a basement apartment on Fifth Street that filled with smoke. “It was hell,” he said. “The only thing that really saved me, the smoke got so thick I went into the little heater room they have and I could breathe again. When I heard the water running in my apartment, I had the flashlight and I went out.” Firefighters, who thought everyone was already out of the building, were surprised to see him, he said. Other tenants had knocked on doors and windows, but in his basement apartment, Lester remained unaware of the fire until the smoke awoke him. “God was with me; my apartment was the only one that didn’t burn,” Lester said. The cause of the fire, which was reported at 11:30 p.m., is still unknown. The apartment building is owned by Helen Green and is insured, Mansur said.
