From the March 8, 2000 News Record:
A plan to build a second ice arena in July is too much too soon, said county officials. Jim Lundquist of the 2001 Ice Odyssey said the group wants to begin some preliminary work this summer for a proposed $1.8 million ice arena although the group has only secured about $100,000 in cash and donated services. Campbell County officials said Tuesday that more planning must occur first. "We don't think a July time frame is going to work. I don't think it's feasible without a study in place," said Jim Edwards, chairman of the Campbell County Parks and Recreation Board.
