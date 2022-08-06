From the Aug. 4, 1996 News Record:
The possibility of winning a world championship had Nene McCabe's stomach churning Friday. The 47-year-old horseshoe pitcher had topped the women's L-1 Division for the second straight day at the world tournament in her hometown of Gillette with a 10-0 record and a 38 percent ringer percentage. That left her within five games of earning Gillette pitchers their first individual world title in 1996. The tournament concluded at Cam-plex Saturday night. "I took some Pepto-Bismol and went to bed the rest of the day," McCabe said. "I was scared to death. "I'm not a pressure girl. I just do tournaments for fun." Still, McCabe came out Saturday morning and finished unbeaten, earning the L-1 Division world championship trophy and prize money. She finished 15-0 and hit 228 ringers out of 600 shoes for a 38 percent average.
