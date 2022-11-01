From the Nov. 1, 1996 News Record:
A 12-year-old girl who reportedly tried to copy her ex-boyfriend’s death sped through downtown Gillette early last Friday in a stolen car and is in jail today after being judged delinquent, according to Deputy County Attorney Denise Urbin. The girl had once dated 15-year-old Jeremy Hathaway, who died Oct. 20 when he drove a stolen GMC Jimmy through a house in Custer, S.D. His 16-year-old passenger Dale Fronk and the 72-year-old woman living in the house also died. Urbin said the girl stole her aunt’s car and was reported as a runaway. She was driving through Gillette when an officer spotted her about midnight. He began to give chase, but a dispatcher quickly told him to back off, Urbin said. However, the girl continued to drive at speeds up to 110 miles per hour through downtown Gillette, Urbin said. Eventually, she drove to Sundance and back, and was arrested at about 3 a.m. Urbin said. She will be released into the custody of the Department of Family Services for placement at the YES House.
