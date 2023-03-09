From the March 8, 1938 News Record:
Joseph R. Kenney, resident PWA engineer for the new grade and junior high school building, presented Allen Hunter, president of the local board of trustees, with the first government check in the amount of $29,000. Mr. Kenney stated that the work is progressing rapidly and every advantage is being taken of the nice weather. The foundation forms are mostly set, and soon the pouring of concrete will begin there. Weather permitting, brick laying is expected to begin within the next week or so.
