Campbell County will have a chapter of the Isaak Walton League. This was definitely decided at a banquet held at the Sage Cafe on Friday evening, which was attended by a number of local sportsmen who are deeply interested in the matter of an organization here. Those attending the meeting on Friday evening were enthusiastic over the prospects for a live organization here and believe that once the people around the county get better acquainted with the purposes of the League that the membership will increase rapidly. Probably one of the first moves to be made by the new organization will be the leasing of a lake in this vicinity, which will be fixed up to secure better duck hunting for local hunters. This is only one of the things on the program contemplated by the members of the local chapter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.