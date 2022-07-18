From the July 24, 1958 News Record:
Four Gillette paperboys who earned all-expense paid trips to the Frontier days rodeo at Cheyenne, are spending yesterday and today in the town of the big rodeo — the "Grand-daddy of them all!" Henry Fritzler, agent for the Denver Post in Gillette, reported that in a sales contest for new subscribers, four of his carriers of the Post had won free trips. The boys were Roy and Lynn Houghton, Conrad Hastings and Timmy Cates. They left here Tuesday and expected to return tomorrow.
