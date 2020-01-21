A minor accident occurred Saturday evening on the Midwest-Gillette highway a few miles south of Gillette. J.D. Miller and a companion were en route to Gillette when the accident happened. As their car topped a hill, a herd of horses blocked the road. Mr. Miller swerved his car, missing several horses but accidentally striking one animal and breaking two of its legs. The horse was the property of Silas Hayden and officers found it necessary to take its life. An investigation disclosed that the mishap was accidental.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.