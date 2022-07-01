From the July 19, 1996 News Record:
A mountain lion spotted south of Wright Wednesday apparently isn't worrying game wardens too much. "It's not uncommon in Campbell County to see a mountain lion...unless it's in somebody's garage or something," Game and Fish Department biologist Olin Oedekoven said. "Obviously public safety is our No. 1 concern," game warden Bruce Scigliano added. "If it appeared that it was a threat to people, the lion would be removed." But a mountain lion in the field worries livestock growers more than it does game wardens, he said. Sheriff Byron Oedekoven said an officer was sent to look for the animal after it was reportedly seen, but was unable to find it. He said mountain lions are fairly common here.
