From the Feb. 11, 1960 News Record:
Six men employed by the Wyoming Highway department, have transferred to the state highway department of the new state of Alaska, according to a report by officials of the highway department at Cheyenne. Among the six to transfer is Miles L. Fox, assistant chief radio engineer for the Wyoming department, and former resident of Gillette.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.