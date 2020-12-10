From an ad: Delicious Bakery Products — From the Modern Daylight Bakery. Christmas will soon be with us and of course you will want the usual Holiday Pastry. Let us do your Christmas baking for you — we will have fruit cake, all other kinds of cakes and the usual mince and pumpkin pies. Place your order now for the pastry you will need. Golden Krust Bread — Made from the best of materials in our modern bakery, delicious and wholesome, you get it fresh every day at the bakery or of your grocer. Taft's Bakery.
