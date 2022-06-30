One energy company has given a verbal commitment to pledge at least $2,500 — and perhaps as much as $5,000 — for purchase of equipment for the proposed addition to the recreation center, according to the director of the Campbell County Department of Parks and Recreation. Two other companies have also verbally committed themselves to making pledges but have not yet settled on an amount, Dan Barks claimed Monday. On the negative side, two companies have declined to get involved and a third has indicated it can't because of legal problems. The recreation board had mailed out 77 letters to businesses in Campbell County requesting advance pledges for equipment for the center. Of that total, 10 went to the so-called "major" companies in the area and asked for $1,000 to $10,000. The rest sought $100 to $1,000.
