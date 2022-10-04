From the Oct. 6, 1977 News Record:
Randy Lee Case hasn’t had a chance to spend much time in his parents’ new home at Rozet. The infant born Sept. 6 in Sheridan, developed spinal meningitis about one week after his birth. His mother Patty, became worried when the baby wouldn’t wake up to eat, and rushed him back to the hospital. Doctors immediately began a treatment of antibiotics, administered through tubes in each side of the baby’s head. Soon after the treatment started, Randy developed an allergy to one of the antibiotics, and new medicine had to be used. Patty and her husband, Lester, made almost daily trips to the Sheridan hospital. Meanwhile Case continued to work full-time on an oil rig and Patty took care of her two older children. Randy came home this weekend and his mother says he recovered faster than expected.
